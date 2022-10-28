Calix Inc. (CALX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is -9.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.59 and a high of $80.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CALX stock was last observed hovering at around $73.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.43% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.01% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.74, the stock is 17.88% and 22.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 51.99% off its SMA200. CALX registered 23.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.27%.

The stock witnessed a 16.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.52%, and is 21.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Calix Inc. (CALX) has around 954 employees, a market worth around $4.66B and $735.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.23 and Fwd P/E is 62.44. Profit margin for the company is 28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.26% and -10.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.20%).

Calix Inc. (CALX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Calix Inc. (CALX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Calix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 550.50% this year

Calix Inc. (CALX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.84M, and float is at 57.03M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Calix Inc. (CALX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Calix Inc. (CALX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LISTWIN DONALD J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LISTWIN DONALD J sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $58.20 per share for a total of $2.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Calix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Collins John Matthew (EVP, Commercial Operations) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $58.31 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CALX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Makagon Kira (Director) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $57.71 for $1.73 million. The insider now directly holds 34,275 shares of Calix Inc. (CALX).

Calix Inc. (CALX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DZS Inc. (DZSI) that is trading 39.07% up over the past 12 months and Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) that is 1.54% higher over the same period. ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) is 24.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.