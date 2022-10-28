Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) is -35.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.66 and a high of $180.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPT stock was last observed hovering at around $115.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $149.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.76% off the consensus price target high of $208.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 8.81% higher than the price target low of $126.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.90, the stock is -0.48% and -7.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -20.77% off its SMA200. CPT registered -27.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.14%.

The stock witnessed a -4.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.57%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $12.07B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.17 and Fwd P/E is 64.37. Profit margin for the company is 64.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.78% and -36.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camden Property Trust (CPT) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camden Property Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.20% this year

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.11M, and float is at 105.47M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Camden Property Trust (CPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WESTBROOK KELVIN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WESTBROOK KELVIN R sold 1,820 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $130.77 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24932.0 shares.

Camden Property Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Brunner Heather J. (Director) sold a total of 883 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $164.75 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9224.0 shares of the CPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, WESTBROOK KELVIN R (Director) disposed off 2,617 shares at an average price of $176.87 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 25,225 shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT).

Camden Property Trust (CPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) that is trading -21.18% down over the past 12 months and UDR Inc. (UDR) that is -29.18% lower over the same period. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is -27.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.