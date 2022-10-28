CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is 3.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.23 and a high of $14.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CXW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $10.32, the stock is 8.46% and 7.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock -2.34% off its SMA200. CXW registered 23.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.62%.

The stock witnessed a 13.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.18%, and is 8.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has around 10348 employees, a market worth around $2.43B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.27 and Fwd P/E is 11.86. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.45% and -27.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Analyst Forecasts

CoreCivic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -196.40% this year

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.53M, and float is at 115.54M with Short Float at 3.95%.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARSHALL THURGOOD JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARSHALL THURGOOD JR sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $9.61 per share for a total of $72075.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42047.0 shares.

CoreCivic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that PRANN JOHN R JR (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $10.05 per share for $50250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86267.0 shares of the CXW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, Mayberry Lucibeth (EVP, Real Estate) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $11.37 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 229,799 shares of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW).

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW): Who are the competitors?

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is 7.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.