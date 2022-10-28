Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) is -74.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $24.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DADA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $3.37, the stock is -23.00% and -36.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -6.39% at the moment leaves the stock -55.44% off its SMA200. DADA registered -84.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.47%.

The stock witnessed a -30.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.59%, and is -10.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.07% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has around 3132 employees, a market worth around $851.90M and $1.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.84. Profit margin for the company is -28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.77% and -86.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.00%).

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.80M, and float is at 251.78M with Short Float at 0.84%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA): Who are the competitors?

JD.com Inc. (JD) is -49.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.