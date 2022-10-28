DocGo Inc. (DCGO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) is 1.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.96 and a high of $11.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCGO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.48, the stock is -11.13% and -7.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -6.69% at the moment leaves the stock 15.89% off its SMA200. DCGO registered -5.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.15%.

The stock witnessed a -8.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.64%, and is -14.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.82% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) has around 1706 employees, a market worth around $980.80M and $595.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.10 and Fwd P/E is 26.12. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.13% and -20.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DocGo Inc. (DCGO) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DocGo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 201.70% this year

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.30M, and float is at 83.48M with Short Float at 7.88%.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at DocGo Inc. (DCGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times.