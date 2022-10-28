East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Volatility At 3.96%, Should You Add A Position?

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is -11.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.65 and a high of $93.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EWBC stock was last observed hovering at around $69.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.34% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 2.93% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.89, the stock is -0.08% and -2.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -6.79% off its SMA200. EWBC registered -11.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.99%.

The stock witnessed a 2.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.63%, and is 8.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $9.51B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.88 and Fwd P/E is 7.97. Profit margin for the company is 45.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.37% and -25.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

East West Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.60% this year

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.43M, and float is at 139.75M with Short Float at 1.82%.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIU JACK C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIU JACK C sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $91.51 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17130.0 shares.

East West Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that LIU JACK C (Director) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $91.51 per share for $36604.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18730.0 shares of the EWBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Estrada Rudolph (Director) disposed off 1,111 shares at an average price of $89.97 for $99957.0. The insider now directly holds 16,484 shares of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading -67.61% down over the past 12 months and First Republic Bank (FRC) that is -45.02% lower over the same period. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is 27.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.