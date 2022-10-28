Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is -25.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.80 and a high of $23.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.36% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -6.75% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.08, the stock is 7.87% and 0.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -11.43% off its SMA200. DEA registered -19.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.82%.

The stock witnessed a 7.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.74%, and is 7.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $286.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.07 and Fwd P/E is 51.76. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.44% and -27.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.00% this year

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.75M, and float is at 90.47M with Short Float at 7.88%.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trimble William C., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Trimble William C. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $21.40 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91279.0 shares.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Crate Darrell W (Chairman) sold a total of 10,406 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $20.94 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 773.0 shares of the DEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Crate Darrell W (Chairman) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $20.81 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 7,428 shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA).

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Urban Edge Properties (UE) that is trading -19.69% down over the past 12 months and Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) that is -36.32% lower over the same period.