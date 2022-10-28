Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Volatility At 22.31%, Should You Add A Position?

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) is -68.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQOS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -18.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is 63.82% and 31.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 24.68% at the moment leaves the stock -50.45% off its SMA200. EQOS registered -88.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.91%.

The stock witnessed a 43.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.99%, and is 95.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.31% over the week and 17.40% over the month.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) has around 195 employees, a market worth around $27.52M and $5.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 134.40% and -91.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-684.50%).

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eqonex Limited (EQOS) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.96M, and float is at 34.36M with Short Float at 3.30%.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Eqonex Limited (EQOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.