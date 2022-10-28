Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Volatility At 6.01%, Should You Add A Position?

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is -56.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.27 and a high of $104.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $35.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22%.

Currently trading at $33.85, the stock is 1.76% and -4.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -36.28% off its SMA200. EXAS registered -64.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.16%.

The stock witnessed a -1.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.94%, and is 5.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has around 6420 employees, a market worth around $5.84B and $1.94B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.65% and -67.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.36M, and float is at 175.40M with Short Float at 6.05%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cunningham Everett, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Cunningham Everett sold 16,872 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 12 at a price of $31.37 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18654.0 shares.

Exact Sciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Baranick Brian (Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology) sold a total of 984 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $47.12 per share for $46366.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4596.0 shares of the EXAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 26, Zanotti Katherine S (Director) disposed off 4,608 shares at an average price of $45.14 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 60,318 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) that is trading -59.22% down over the past 12 months and Invacare Corporation (IVC) that is -83.18% lower over the same period. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is -34.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.