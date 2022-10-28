GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is -59.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.10 and a high of $105.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GXO stock was last observed hovering at around $36.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.41% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 8.35% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.66, the stock is 3.56% and -8.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -35.29% off its SMA200. GXO registered -57.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.62%.

The stock witnessed a -2.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.62%, and is 7.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $4.38B and $8.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.63 and Fwd P/E is 12.63. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.21% and -65.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Analyst Forecasts

GXO Logistics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 589.30% this year

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.62M, and float is at 116.65M with Short Float at 3.09%.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRADLEY S JACOBS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $48.35 per share for a total of $249.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.3 million shares.

GXO Logistics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that Jacobs Private Equity, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,447,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $57.24 per share for $311.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.47 million shares of the GXO stock.

