Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is -24.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.76 and a high of $24.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $13.87, the stock is -1.05% and -5.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -15.97% off its SMA200. HA registered -25.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.26%.

The stock witnessed a -1.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.29%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.94% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has around 6932 employees, a market worth around $654.66M and $2.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.14. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.70% and -42.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Analyst Forecasts

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.30% this year

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.36M, and float is at 50.14M with Short Float at 7.75%.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alter Aaron J, the company’s Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Alter Aaron J sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $19.39 per share for a total of $48482.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79473.0 shares.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that CARTY DONALD J (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $17.81 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17701.0 shares of the HA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, Alter Aaron J (Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $19.30 for $48248.0. The insider now directly holds 64,313 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA).

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -12.75% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is -17.91% lower over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -24.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.