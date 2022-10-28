Here are the top Institutional holders of BlackRock Inc. (BLK) shares

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is -29.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $503.12 and a high of $973.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLK stock was last observed hovering at around $637.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.18% off its average median price target of $627.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.58% off the consensus price target high of $751.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -34.92% lower than the price target low of $481.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $648.98, the stock is 12.95% and 3.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -4.35% off its SMA200. BLK registered -29.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.31%.

The stock witnessed a 10.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.02%, and is 13.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) has around 18900 employees, a market worth around $93.58B and $18.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.88 and Fwd P/E is 19.42. Profit margin for the company is 32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.99% and -33.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackRock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.29M, and float is at 148.53M with Short Float at 2.23%.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at BlackRock Inc. (BLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCombe Mark, the company’s Senior Managing Director. SEC filings show that McCombe Mark sold 1,360 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $739.79 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21106.0 shares.

BlackRock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that FINK LAURENCE (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 44,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $684.61 per share for $30.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the BLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 25, KAPITO ROBERT (President) disposed off 37,588 shares at an average price of $632.88 for $23.79 million. The insider now directly holds 226,680 shares of BlackRock Inc. (BLK).

BlackRock Inc. (BLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -25.76% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -8.79% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is -20.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.