Here are the top Institutional holders of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) is -32.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $141.13 and a high of $231.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAA stock was last observed hovering at around $151.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.36% off its average median price target of $191.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.61% off the consensus price target high of $232.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -0.67% lower than the price target low of $153.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.02, the stock is 2.73% and -4.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -16.50% off its SMA200. MAA registered -24.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.28%.

The stock witnessed a -1.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.07%, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) has around 2429 employees, a market worth around $17.55B and $1.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.27 and Fwd P/E is 33.69. Profit margin for the company is 31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.13% and -33.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.00% this year

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.35M, and float is at 114.64M with Short Float at 2.22%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carpenter Melanie, the company’s EVP & CHRO. SEC filings show that Carpenter Melanie sold 1,355 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $186.27 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17953.0 shares.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 that Grimes Thomas L Jr (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 and was made at $202.50 per share for $4.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44983.0 shares of the MAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, BOLTON H ERIC JR (President and CEO) disposed off 7,688 shares at an average price of $213.19 for $1.64 million. The insider now directly holds 282,564 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -27.17% down over the past 12 months and Equity Residential (EQR) that is -28.58% lower over the same period. UDR Inc. (UDR) is -29.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.