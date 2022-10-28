Here are the top Institutional holders of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) is -93.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $35.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SDIG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 56.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is -11.55% and -33.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -6.60% at the moment leaves the stock -80.92% off its SMA200. SDIG registered -96.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.58%.

The stock witnessed a -19.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.34%, and is -5.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.49% over the week and 12.22% over the month.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $45.43M and $80.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.39% and -97.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.34M, and float is at 18.74M with Short Float at 20.16%.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beard Gregory A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Beard Gregory A bought 602,409 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $1.66 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) that is -82.38% lower over the past 12 months. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is -80.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.