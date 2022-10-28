Here are the top Institutional holders of Terex Corporation (TEX) shares

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is -16.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.64 and a high of $51.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEX stock was last observed hovering at around $35.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.72% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -11.09% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.66, the stock is 12.46% and 10.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 3.21% at the moment leaves the stock 4.12% off its SMA200. TEX registered -16.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.26%.

The stock witnessed a 20.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.40%, and is 13.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Terex Corporation (TEX) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $4.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.14 and Fwd P/E is 8.25. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.61% and -28.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Terex Corporation (TEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terex Corporation (TEX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.50% this year

Terex Corporation (TEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.90M, and float is at 65.48M with Short Float at 3.66%.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Terex Corporation (TEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POSNER SCOTT, the company’s Senior V.P., Gen Counsel Sec. SEC filings show that POSNER SCOTT sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $33.96 per share for a total of $67920.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64621.0 shares.

Terex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that POSNER SCOTT (Senior V.P., Gen Counsel Sec.) sold a total of 3,853 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $36.14 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49564.0 shares of the TEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, SHEEHAN JOHN D (Senior Vice President, CFO) disposed off 29,332 shares at an average price of $49.07 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 190,279 shares of Terex Corporation (TEX).

Terex Corporation (TEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is trading -17.55% down over the past 12 months and Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) that is -19.14% lower over the same period. Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) is -25.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.