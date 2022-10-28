Here are the top Institutional holders of United Rentals Inc. (URI) shares

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) is -10.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.54 and a high of $414.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The URI stock was last observed hovering at around $296.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.34% off its average median price target of $367.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.36% off the consensus price target high of $717.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -10.99% lower than the price target low of $269.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $298.57, the stock is 4.82% and 2.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -0.93% off its SMA200. URI registered -14.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.26%.

The stock witnessed a 7.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.47%, and is 8.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) has around 20400 employees, a market worth around $20.21B and $10.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.36 and Fwd P/E is 8.83. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.51% and -28.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Rentals Inc. (URI) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.22M, and float is at 69.62M with Short Float at 4.48%.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at United Rentals Inc. (URI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Limoges Andrew B., the company’s VP, Controller. SEC filings show that Limoges Andrew B. sold 308 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $333.24 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2070.0 shares.

United Rentals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Graziano Jessica (EVP, CFO) sold a total of 977 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $325.00 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21587.0 shares of the URI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, Flannery Matthew John (President & CEO) disposed off 19,076 shares at an average price of $300.00 for $5.72 million. The insider now directly holds 86,964 shares of United Rentals Inc. (URI).

United Rentals Inc. (URI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) that is trading -33.68% down over the past 12 months. H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) is -22.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.