Here are the top Institutional holders of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) shares

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is -27.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.58 and a high of $223.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WSM stock was last observed hovering at around $123.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $162.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.13% off the consensus price target high of $205.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -22.73% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.73, the stock is 1.39% and -9.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -11.46% off its SMA200. WSM registered -32.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.23%.

The stock witnessed a -3.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.02%, and is 8.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has around 12200 employees, a market worth around $7.90B and $8.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.64 and Fwd P/E is 7.68. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.82% and -45.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (67.80%).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Analyst Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.30% this year

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.18M, and float is at 65.91M with Short Float at 17.20%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALBER LAURA, the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that ALBER LAURA sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $150.43 per share for a total of $3.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Benson Marta (PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $148.69 per share for $1.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43477.0 shares of the WSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, ALBER LAURA (PRESIDENT & CEO) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $151.94 for $6.08 million. The insider now directly holds 525,113 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading 1.52% up over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -34.94% lower over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -44.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.