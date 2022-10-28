Here are the top Institutional holders of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) shares

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) is -66.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $5.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WIMI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is -21.19% and -34.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -12.71% at the moment leaves the stock -50.95% off its SMA200. WIMI registered -73.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.98%.

The stock witnessed a -37.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.02%, and is -11.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.55% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $86.34M and $129.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.81. Profit margin for the company is -25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -82.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.00%).

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.90% this year

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.11M, and float is at 10.06M with Short Float at 16.61%.