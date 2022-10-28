Here are the top Institutional holders of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) shares

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) is -12.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $6.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WETF stock was last observed hovering at around $5.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $5.35, the stock is 9.15% and 7.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -1.62% off its SMA200. WETF registered -10.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.30%.

The stock witnessed a 9.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.88%, and is 8.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) has around 264 employees, a market worth around $771.68M and $312.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.06 and Fwd P/E is 20.04. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.30% and -22.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Analyst Forecasts

WisdomTree Investments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 207.80% this year

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.05M, and float is at 110.01M with Short Float at 6.82%.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Steinberg Jonathan L, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Steinberg Jonathan L sold 153,913 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $5.87 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.29 million shares.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Ziemba Peter M (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $6.76 per share for $33814.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the WETF stock.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) that is trading -39.58% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -47.66% lower over the same period. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is -36.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.