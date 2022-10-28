Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ)

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is -15.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.71 and a high of $194.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AIZ stock was last observed hovering at around $136.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.56%.

Currently trading at $132.19, the stock is -11.31% and -14.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -21.27% off its SMA200. AIZ registered -17.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.01%.

The stock witnessed a -11.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.80%, and is -9.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) has around 15600 employees, a market worth around $6.96B and $10.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.72 and Fwd P/E is 9.32. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.14% and -31.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.61M, and float is at 52.70M with Short Float at 2.63%.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Assurant Inc. (AIZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Luthi Francesca, the company’s EVP, CAO. SEC filings show that Luthi Francesca sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $181.81 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11632.0 shares.

Assurant Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Lonergan Robert (EVP) sold a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $183.19 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16451.0 shares of the AIZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Colberg Alan B. (CEO) disposed off 13,400 shares at an average price of $165.43 for $2.22 million. The insider now directly holds 174,768 shares of Assurant Inc. (AIZ).

Assurant Inc. (AIZ): Who are the competitors?

Chubb Limited (CB) is 9.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.