Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is -22.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.74 and a high of $110.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALV stock was last observed hovering at around $79.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $84.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.32% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -12.86% lower than the price target low of $70.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.02, the stock is 8.82% and 6.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -0.01% off its SMA200. ALV registered -15.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.38%.

The stock witnessed a 13.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.95%, and is 8.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has around 64700 employees, a market worth around $6.68B and $8.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.82 and Fwd P/E is 11.44. Distance from 52-week low is 21.72% and -27.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Autoliv Inc. (ALV) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Autoliv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.70% this year

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.00M, and float is at 86.64M with Short Float at 1.46%.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Autoliv Inc. (ALV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swahn Christian, SEC filings show that Swahn Christian sold 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $77.96 per share for a total of $35082.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1019.0 shares.

Autoliv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Oldorff Frithjof (President, Autoliv Europe) sold a total of 581 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $77.96 per share for $45295.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3912.0 shares of the ALV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Cevian Capital II GP LTD (10% Owner) acquired 75,955 shares at an average price of $78.59 for $5.97 million. The insider now directly holds 6,298,508 shares of Autoliv Inc. (ALV).

Autoliv Inc. (ALV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading -21.61% down over the past 12 months and Visteon Corporation (VC) that is 22.46% higher over the same period. Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is -27.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.