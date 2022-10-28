Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Deere & Company (NYSE: DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is 15.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $283.81 and a high of $446.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DE stock was last observed hovering at around $391.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.41%.

Currently trading at $394.59, the stock is 8.44% and 8.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 8.28% off its SMA200. DE registered 16.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.54%.

The stock witnessed a 14.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.98%, and is 7.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Deere & Company (DE) has around 75550 employees, a market worth around $113.64B and $48.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.72 and Fwd P/E is 15.11. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.03% and -11.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Deere & Company (DE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deere & Company (DE) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deere & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.60% this year

Deere & Company (DE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.10M, and float is at 301.30M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Deere & Company (DE) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Deere & Company (DE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Howze Marc A, the company’s Group Pres., Life Sol & CAO. SEC filings show that Howze Marc A sold 4,019 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $373.22 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17321.0 shares.

Deere & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Stone John H (President, WW C&F & Pwr Syst) sold a total of 17,145 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $4321.07 per share for $74.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21087.0 shares of the DE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Stone John H (President, WW C&F & Pwr Syst) disposed off 6,497 shares at an average price of $346.39 for $2.25 million. The insider now directly holds 21,087 shares of Deere & Company (DE).

Deere & Company (DE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 8.16% up over the past 12 months and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) that is -13.55% lower over the same period. The Toro Company (TTC) is 10.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.