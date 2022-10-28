Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is -55.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.78 and a high of $35.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FMS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $19.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.91% off the consensus price target high of $25.60 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -27.42% lower than the price target low of $11.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.36, the stock is 4.76% and -7.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -44.28% off its SMA200. FMS registered -58.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.67%.

The stock witnessed a 1.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.46%, and is 4.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has around 123153 employees, a market worth around $8.31B and $18.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.72 and Fwd P/E is 6.01. Distance from 52-week low is 12.32% and -59.79% from its 52-week high.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 586.83M, and float is at 586.83M with Short Float at 0.08%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading -0.90% down over the past 12 months and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is -22.88% lower over the same period. DaVita Inc. (DVA) is -12.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.