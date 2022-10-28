Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS)

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) is -81.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.71 and a high of $14.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.41, the stock is 0.23% and -20.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -30.38% off its SMA200. GRTS registered -77.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.41%.

The stock witnessed a -10.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.12%, and is 7.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.25% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has around 201 employees, a market worth around $176.77M and $18.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.94% and -83.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.80%).

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.45M, and float is at 70.84M with Short Float at 7.56%.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Erin, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Jones Erin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $13.01 per share for a total of $13010.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45900.0 shares.

Gritstone bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Jones Erin sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $11.14 per share for $11140.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the GRTS stock.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 42.44% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 22.32% higher over the same period. Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is -57.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.