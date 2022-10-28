Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) is -95.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $98.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYLT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 67.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is 25.66% and -20.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing 13.91% at the moment leaves the stock -88.07% off its SMA200. LYLT registered a loss of -91.14% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -6.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.59%, and is 55.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.26% over the week and 15.79% over the month.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $33.31M and $734.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.27. Profit margin for the company is -64.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.59% and -98.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.70% this year

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.61M, and float is at 19.80M with Short Float at 9.27%.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rayner Barbara L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rayner Barbara L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $11.62 per share for a total of $11615.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6795.0 shares.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Rayner Barbara L (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $11.38 per share for $28450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5795.0 shares of the LYLT stock.