Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is -32.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.58 and a high of $90.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGA stock was last observed hovering at around $54.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $54.77, the stock is 9.21% and 1.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -12.32% off its SMA200. MGA registered -31.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.28%.

The stock witnessed a 8.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.23%, and is 9.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) has around 152000 employees, a market worth around $15.33B and $36.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.23 and Fwd P/E is 8.41. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.16% and -39.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Analyst Forecasts

Magna International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.40% this year

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.10M, and float is at 286.16M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is -26.60% lower over the past 12 months. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is -17.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.