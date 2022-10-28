Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU)

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is -8.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.92 and a high of $32.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDU stock was last observed hovering at around $27.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.76% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -8.5% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.21, the stock is 0.49% and -3.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 1.43% off its SMA200. MDU registered -8.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.09%.

The stock witnessed a 0.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.26%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has around 12826 employees, a market worth around $5.57B and $6.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.50 and Fwd P/E is 12.79. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.20% and -12.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MDU Resources Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.35M, and float is at 201.66M with Short Float at 1.69%.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.