Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) is -22.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.92 and a high of $35.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTM stock was last observed hovering at around $24.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $24.76, the stock is 2.23% and -6.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -12.30% off its SMA200. TTM registered -23.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.97%.

The stock witnessed a -0.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.18%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) has around 73608 employees, a market worth around $17.66B and $2839.82B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.03% and -30.02% from its 52-week high.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Analyst Forecasts

Tata Motors Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 664.25M, and float is at 664.25M with Short Float at 0.70%.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading -21.61% down over the past 12 months.