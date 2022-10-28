Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Volatility At 4.25%, Should You Add A Position?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is -45.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $299.59 and a high of $731.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LRCX stock was last observed hovering at around $385.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.51% off its average median price target of $404.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.52% off the consensus price target high of $560.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -29.7% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $389.11, the stock is 8.26% and -3.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -19.26% off its SMA200. LRCX registered -29.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $400.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $480.51.

The stock witnessed a 1.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.26%, and is 9.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $51.31B and $18.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.16 and Fwd P/E is 13.36. Profit margin for the company is 25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.88% and -46.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.50%).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lam Research Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.99M, and float is at 136.43M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bettinger Douglas R, the company’s Chief Financial Officer & EVP. SEC filings show that Bettinger Douglas R sold 34,895 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $439.11 per share for a total of $15.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97821.0 shares.

Lam Research Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Meikle Scott Gerald (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $523.22 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20425.0 shares of the LRCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Lego Catherine P (Director) acquired 1,736 shares at an average price of $460.35 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 49,991 shares of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Who are the competitors?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is -52.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.56% from the last report on Jul 14, 2022 to stand at a total of 1.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.25.