Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) is -92.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LABP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 57.5% higher than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -40.41% and -53.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -72.67% off its SMA200. LABP registered -97.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.20%.

The stock witnessed a -45.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.53%, and is -24.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.87% over the week and 15.50% over the month.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $15.20M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -1.48% and -97.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.90%).

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Landos Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.10% this year

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.26M, and float is at 30.40M with Short Float at 0.20%.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.98 million shares.

Landos Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Bassaganya-Riera Josep (10% Owner) sold a total of 33,194 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $4.75 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.99 million shares of the LABP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Bassaganya-Riera Josep (10% Owner) disposed off 36,000 shares at an average price of $4.84 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 5,027,402 shares of Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP).