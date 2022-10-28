LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) is 57.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.65 and a high of $252.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPLA stock was last observed hovering at around $249.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.34% off its average median price target of $275.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.27% off the consensus price target high of $305.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -9.71% lower than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $252.34, the stock is 5.86% and 9.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 27.82% off its SMA200. LPLA registered 46.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.59%.

The stock witnessed a 13.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.21%, and is 7.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has around 6099 employees, a market worth around $19.85B and $8.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.73 and Fwd P/E is 13.86. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.41% and -0.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.90% this year

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.95M, and float is at 79.30M with Short Float at 3.20%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arnold Dan H., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Arnold Dan H. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $240.27 per share for a total of $4.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Arnold Dan H. (President & CEO) sold a total of 11,391 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $230.63 per share for $2.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the LPLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Oroschakoff Michelle (Managing Director) disposed off 12,883 shares at an average price of $227.57 for $2.93 million. The insider now directly holds 38,633 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA).

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -4.71% down over the past 12 months and Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is 14.11% higher over the same period. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -47.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.