Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is 10.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $249.78 and a high of $374.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOH stock was last observed hovering at around $369.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -17.44% off its average median price target of $366.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.24% off the consensus price target high of $420.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -75.9% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $351.79, the stock is -0.19% and 2.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -4.72% at the moment leaves the stock 11.65% off its SMA200. MOH registered 19.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.54%.

The stock witnessed a 5.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.34%, and is -0.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $20.10B and $30.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.41 and Fwd P/E is 17.63. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.84% and -5.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molina Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.30% this year

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.80M, and float is at 57.53M with Short Float at 1.76%.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 82 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zubretsky Joseph M, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Zubretsky Joseph M sold 28,914 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $346.48 per share for a total of $10.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Molina Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that Zubretsky Joseph M (President & CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $354.74 per share for $10.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the MOH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, Zubretsky Joseph M (President & CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $348.81 for $10.46 million. The insider now directly holds 255,157 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH).

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 18.72% up over the past 12 months. Centene Corporation (CNC) is 19.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.