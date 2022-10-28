Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) is -33.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $301.69 and a high of $580.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPWR stock was last observed hovering at around $333.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.85% off its average median price target of $550.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.86% off the consensus price target high of $620.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 19.64% higher than the price target low of $410.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $329.48, the stock is -4.46% and -18.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -22.51% off its SMA200. MPWR registered -37.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.12%.

The stock witnessed a -13.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.10%, and is 3.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has around 2773 employees, a market worth around $14.70B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.28 and Fwd P/E is 23.22. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.21% and -43.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.50% this year

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.67M, and float is at 45.48M with Short Float at 5.07%.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Xiao Deming, the company’s Pres. of MPS Asia Operations. SEC filings show that Xiao Deming sold 4,305 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $372.60 per share for a total of $1.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that BLEGEN THEODORE (CFO) sold a total of 905 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $372.60 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the MPWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Hsing Michael (CEO) disposed off 10,960 shares at an average price of $372.60 for $4.08 million. The insider now directly holds 1,005,883 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR).

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -16.22% down over the past 12 months and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is -17.47% lower over the same period.