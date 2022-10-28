New Big Money Means Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is 4.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $147.32 and a high of $191.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AJG stock was last observed hovering at around $175.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62%.

Currently trading at $177.53, the stock is 0.88% and -1.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 5.30% off its SMA200. AJG registered 9.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.00%.

The stock witnessed a 3.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.82%, and is 2.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $37.01B and $8.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.79 and Fwd P/E is 20.45. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.50% and -7.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.20% this year

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.20M, and float is at 208.41M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON DAVID S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON DAVID S sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $190.14 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47508.0 shares.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that HOWELL DOUGLAS K (VP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $190.32 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88123.0 shares of the AJG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Cavaness Joel D (Vice President) disposed off 16,200 shares at an average price of $187.07 for $3.03 million. The insider now directly holds 121,087 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG).

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is trading -7.40% down over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -8.89% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 10.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.