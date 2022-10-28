New Big Money Means ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Investors Could Reap Benefit

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is -40.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $363.15 and a high of $881.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASML stock was last observed hovering at around $484.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.68% off its average median price target of $542.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.15% off the consensus price target high of $743.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -18.6% lower than the price target low of $400.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $474.41, the stock is 9.47% and 1.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -14.86% off its SMA200. ASML registered -40.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.67%.

The stock witnessed a 7.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.41%, and is 8.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has around 34720 employees, a market worth around $184.37B and $19.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.79 and Fwd P/E is 23.18. Profit margin for the company is 28.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.64% and -46.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.90%).

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Analyst Forecasts

ASML Holding N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.10% this year

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 399.42M, and float is at 399.40M with Short Float at 0.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -45.15% lower over the past 12 months. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is -46.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.