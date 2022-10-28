New Big Money Means Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is 51.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.10 and a high of $62.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CALM stock was last observed hovering at around $58.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.56% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.31% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -55.75% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.07, the stock is -2.64% and -1.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -4.37% at the moment leaves the stock 10.50% off its SMA200. CALM registered 55.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.54%.

The stock witnessed a -7.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.70%, and is -5.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has around 2985 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $2.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.84 and Fwd P/E is 17.18. Distance from 52-week low is 59.74% and -10.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 186.40% this year

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.62M, and float is at 32.94M with Short Float at 20.47%.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poole James E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Poole James E sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $59.45 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10909.0 shares.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that HARDIN CHARLES JEFF (Vice President Sales) sold a total of 3,675 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $58.55 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4810.0 shares of the CALM stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading 1.52% up over the past 12 months and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) that is -19.35% lower over the same period. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) is -21.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.