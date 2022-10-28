New Big Money Means Celestica Inc. (CLS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is -3.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.21 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.77, the stock is 17.96% and 11.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 0.52% off its SMA200. CLS registered 9.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.53%.

The stock witnessed a 24.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.18%, and is 17.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) has around 23915 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $6.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.79 and Fwd P/E is 5.81. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.18% and -19.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celestica Inc. (CLS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celestica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.70% this year

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.00M, and float is at 101.87M with Short Float at 0.17%.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Celestica Inc. (CLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 27 times.

Celestica Inc. (CLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading 7.65% up over the past 12 months and Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is 5.75% higher over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 4.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.