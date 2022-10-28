New Big Money Means M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is -43.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.04 and a high of $56.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDC stock was last observed hovering at around $31.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.54% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.48% higher than the price target low of $31.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.35, the stock is 7.26% and 3.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -15.02% off its SMA200. MDC registered -37.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.19%.

The stock witnessed a 8.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.52%, and is 9.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) has around 2080 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $5.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.55 and Fwd P/E is 4.51. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.94% and -44.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.84M, and float is at 56.59M with Short Float at 5.50%.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Siegel David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Siegel David sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $35.40 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16519.0 shares.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Baker Raymond T (Director) sold a total of 33,067 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $35.59 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40187.0 shares of the MDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, BUCHWALD HERBERT T (Director) disposed off 9,950 shares at an average price of $37.64 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 10 shares of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -27.33% down over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is -19.53% lower over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is -13.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.