New Big Money Means Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) is -31.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.35 and a high of $5.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $5.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 26.57% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is -2.54% and -13.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -5.17% at the moment leaves the stock -32.30% off its SMA200. SB registered -41.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.81%.

The stock witnessed a 1.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.42%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has around 790 employees, a market worth around $308.01M and $354.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.58 and Fwd P/E is 2.19. Profit margin for the company is 55.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.31% and -49.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Safe Bulkers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 683.10% this year

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.63M, and float is at 74.27M with Short Float at 3.63%.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) that is -10.89% lower over the past 12 months. Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is -5.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.