New Big Money Means Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) is -85.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $47.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $6.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.19% off the consensus price target high of $7.22 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 65.29% higher than the price target low of $4.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.43, the stock is -29.14% and -43.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -7.14% at the moment leaves the stock -63.34% off its SMA200. SEV registered a loss of -70.02% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -47.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.53%, and is -11.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.51% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $125.21M and $0.06M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.69% and -96.99% from its 52-week high.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.52M, and float is at 38.85M with Short Float at 4.54%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -34.94% down over the past 12 months and Li Auto Inc. (LI) that is -54.13% lower over the same period. Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is -48.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.