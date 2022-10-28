New Big Money Means Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) is -56.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.07 and a high of $139.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWST stock was last observed hovering at around $33.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.23% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 4.37% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.47, the stock is 2.52% and -9.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -21.19% off its SMA200. TWST registered -70.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.83%.

The stock witnessed a -11.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.48%, and is 15.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.22% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has around 652 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $184.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.51% and -76.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.29M, and float is at 55.80M with Short Float at 10.16%.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Banyai William, SEC filings show that Banyai William sold 379 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $29.55 per share for a total of $11199.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Twist Bioscience Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Banyai William sold a total of 318 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $36.14 per share for $11493.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the TWST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Green Paula (SVP of Human Resources) disposed off 8,514 shares at an average price of $37.43 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 14,199 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST).

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 23.12% higher over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -18.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.