Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is -4.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.51 and a high of $122.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVO stock was last observed hovering at around $107.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $119.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.37% off the consensus price target high of $133.88 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -49.54% lower than the price target low of $71.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.61, the stock is 1.88% and 2.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -0.23% off its SMA200. NVO registered 0.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.25%.

The stock witnessed a 7.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.14%, and is 2.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has around 50816 employees, a market worth around $186.43B and $20.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.75 and Fwd P/E is 3.70. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.50% and -12.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.60%).

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.27B, and float is at 1.08B with Short Float at 0.30%.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 42.44% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -15.67% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 32.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.