Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) stock Plunged by -6.02% yesterday

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) is -87.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is -15.35% and -81.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -6.02% at the moment leaves the stock -86.76% off its SMA200. PGY registered -87.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.34%.

The stock witnessed a -35.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -94.96%, and is -3.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.52% over the week and 11.11% over the month.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has around 799 employees, a market worth around $616.33M and $643.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.70% and -96.38% from its 52-week high.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Top Institutional Holders