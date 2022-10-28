Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) is -26.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.35 and a high of $20.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROIC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.35% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 4.47% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.33, the stock is 3.08% and -7.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -16.99% off its SMA200. ROIC registered -19.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.78%.

The stock witnessed a 1.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.93%, and is 4.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $298.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.74 and Fwd P/E is 37.71. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.34% and -28.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 64.30% this year

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.54M, and float is at 121.14M with Short Float at 4.11%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading -30.99% down over the past 12 months and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) that is -45.88% lower over the same period.