Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is -29.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.08 and a high of $354.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROK stock was last observed hovering at around $240.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.69% off its average median price target of $245.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.78% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -37.03% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $246.65, the stock is 7.46% and 4.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 0.92% off its SMA200. ROK registered -21.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.34%.

The stock witnessed a 13.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.38%, and is 9.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has around 24500 employees, a market worth around $27.65B and $7.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.04 and Fwd P/E is 22.49. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.76% and -30.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rockwell Automation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.00M, and float is at 115.25M with Short Float at 1.83%.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nardecchia Christopher, the company’s SVP, Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Nardecchia Christopher sold 428 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $226.38 per share for a total of $96891.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7809.0 shares.

Rockwell Automation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that MILLER JOHN M (VP and Chief IP Counsel) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $253.10 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4508.0 shares of the ROK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Perducat Cyril (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 664 shares at an average price of $217.75 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,576 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK).

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -8.91% down over the past 12 months. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is 46.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.