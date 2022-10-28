San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) is 72.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.54 and a high of $15.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SJT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $10.52, the stock is 3.97% and -7.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -3.57% at the moment leaves the stock 4.94% off its SMA200. SJT registered 49.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.09%.

The stock witnessed a 6.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.51%, and is 5.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.06. Profit margin for the company is 96.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.89% and -31.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (972.20%).

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 384.90% this year

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.61M, and float is at 44.19M with Short Float at 1.80%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) that is trading 71.04% up over the past 12 months and Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) that is 140.24% higher over the same period. North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) is 42.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.