ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) is 53.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.36 and a high of $320.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWAV stock was last observed hovering at around $296.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -23.7%.

Currently trading at $273.12, the stock is -0.93% and -3.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -7.98% at the moment leaves the stock 32.21% off its SMA200. SWAV registered 29.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $282.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $207.02.

The stock witnessed a -0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.49%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.76% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has around 657 employees, a market worth around $9.61B and $363.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 184.29 and Fwd P/E is 77.81. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.94% and -14.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Analyst Forecasts

ShockWave Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.90% this year

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.83M, and float is at 35.53M with Short Float at 4.71%.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zacharias Isaac, the company’s President, CCO. SEC filings show that Zacharias Isaac sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $292.44 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73021.0 shares.

ShockWave Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that WATKINS FRANK T (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $267.14 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6796.0 shares of the SWAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, PUCKETT DAN (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $268.35 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 39,938 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV).