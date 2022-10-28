SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) is -34.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $10.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SILV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $10.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.62% off the consensus price target high of $12.20 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 35.21% higher than the price target low of $7.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.17, the stock is -5.71% and -7.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -5.31% at the moment leaves the stock -27.51% off its SMA200. SILV registered -41.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.94%.

The stock witnessed a 1.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.97%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 517.00 and Fwd P/E is 7.18. Distance from 52-week low is 12.88% and -48.96% from its 52-week high.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.20% this year

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.12M, and float is at 140.29M with Short Float at 4.36%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 15 times.