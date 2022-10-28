Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) is -74.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $2.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLDB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 55.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is -3.06% and -21.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -42.33% off its SMA200. SLDB registered -76.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.79%.

The stock witnessed a -5.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.76%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.69% over the week and 9.86% over the month.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $51.59M and $14.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.07% and -81.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.60%).

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solid Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.20% this year

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.86M, and float is at 88.89M with Short Float at 0.84%.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morris Carl Ashley, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Morris Carl Ashley sold 22,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $24932.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Solid Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Schneider Joel Solomon Zev (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 30,504 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $1.10 per share for $33554.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the SLDB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Ganot Ilan (CEO & President) disposed off 463 shares at an average price of $1.12 for $519.0. The insider now directly holds 2,518 shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB).