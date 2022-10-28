Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is -18.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.54 and a high of $21.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $16.51, the stock is 11.60% and 6.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock -4.79% off its SMA200. TDS registered -11.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.20%.

The stock witnessed a 11.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.43%, and is 6.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $5.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.59 and Fwd P/E is 48.70. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.94% and -23.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.70% this year

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.00M, and float is at 99.17M with Short Float at 3.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Clarence A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Davis Clarence A sold 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $18.33 per share for a total of $78819.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15511.0 shares.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that THAUS KURT B (Senior VP – Technology) sold a total of 12,702 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $19.59 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11315.0 shares of the TDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, THAUS KURT B (Senior VP – Technology) disposed off 9,390 shares at an average price of $19.57 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 24,017 shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS).

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -41.18% down over the past 12 months and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) that is -23.40% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is -4.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.